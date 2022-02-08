Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22m²
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22m²
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel
offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site.
Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided.
The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.
4.7 Deluxe King Room
- Very friendly staff
- Good service (food order via LINE)
- Good location of the hotel
I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding.
Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
- Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
- Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old
It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
- No hotel staff around at night
Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies
4.8 Deluxe King Room
- Quick
- Efficient
- Clean
- Good food
- Flexible
- Weird Check-Out
- Lack of information
- No reply on Line
Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.