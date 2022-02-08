BANGKOK TEST & GO

Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
通过
1116条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 0
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 2
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 3
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 4
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior 34
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 41
฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

便利设施/功能

  • Package Include:
  • Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)
  • RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)
  • Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.
  • Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.
  • Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room
地址/地图

9 Ratchaprarop Road, Pratunam-Victory Monument, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

