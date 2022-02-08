BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
2646 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Don Muang Hotel - Image 0
Don Muang Hotel - Image 1
Don Muang Hotel - Image 2
Don Muang Hotel - Image 3
Don Muang Hotel - Image 4
Don Muang Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 69 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Don Muang Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Don Muang Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Repas végétariens

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 4 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
2
Très bien
1
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Don Muang Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Révisé le 08/02/2022
Arrivé le 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
Positifs     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
Négatifs
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

Révisé le 06/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
Positifs     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
Négatifs
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

Révisé le 06/01/2022
Arrivé le 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
Positifs     
  • Quite place
Négatifs
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

Révisé le 21/12/2021
Arrivé le 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
Positifs     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
Négatifs
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

Adresse / Carte

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

