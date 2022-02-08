BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
2646 reviews
February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Internet - wifi
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Internet - wifi
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
If you were a guest at Don Muang Hotel, the hotel and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Beoordeeld op 08/02/2022
Aangekomen 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
Minpunten
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
Pluspunten     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
Minpunten
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
Pluspunten     
  • Quite place
Minpunten
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

Beoordeeld op 21/12/2021
Aangekomen 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
Pluspunten     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
Minpunten
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

Address / Map

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

