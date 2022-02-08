BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

2646 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
4 리뷰

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Don Muang Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Don Muang Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 채식 식사

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

점수
4.2/5
아주 좋아
기반 4 리뷰
평가
우수한
2
아주 좋아
1
평균
1
가난한
0
무서운
0
Don Muang Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Don Muang Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

검토 08/02/2022
도착 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
긍정적     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
네거티브
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

검토 06/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
긍정적     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
네거티브
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

검토 06/01/2022
도착 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
긍정적     
  • Quite place
네거티브
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

검토 21/12/2021
도착 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
긍정적     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
네거티브
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

주소 /지도

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

인기 필터

