BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
Bewertung mit
2646 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Don Muang Hotel - Image 0
Don Muang Hotel - Image 1
Don Muang Hotel - Image 2
Don Muang Hotel - Image 3
Don Muang Hotel - Image 4
Don Muang Hotel - Image 5
+23 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
4 BEWERTUNGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 68 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Don Muang Hotel , und Don Muang Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 4 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
2
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Don Muang Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Don Muang Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Bewertet am 08/02/2022
Angekommen um 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
Positiv     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
Negative
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

Bewertet am 06/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
Positiv     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
Negative
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

Bewertet am 06/01/2022
Angekommen um 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
Positiv     
  • Quite place
Negative
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

Bewertet am 21/12/2021
Angekommen um 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
Positiv     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
Negative
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

Adresse / Karte

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
Bewertung mit
506 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
Bewertung mit
441 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU