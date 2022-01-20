BANGKOK TEST & GO

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
通过
18条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin Room 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier King 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite King (California King) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.

便利设施/功能

  • Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival
  • Complimentary use of Fitness Center
  • Complimentary use of safe in the room
  • Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary 24 hours Internet access
  • Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)
🇬🇧Adrian Apperley

评论于 20/01/2022
到达 01/01/2022
5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double)
正数     
  • Check In
  • Cleanliness
  • New refurbishment
负面的
  • None

Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

54 Surawong Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

热门过滤器

