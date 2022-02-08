Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment以优先方式，以及Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy 8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Studio 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant High Deluxe Double 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 Deposit5,000存款

7-11购买

阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

微波

未婚夫妇

户外设施

可吸烟房

游泳池 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Suite 68 m² ฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

便利设施/功能 RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.

including meals during the stay.

37 local and international TV channels.

Free Wi-Fi in the room.

