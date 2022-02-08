BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

2646レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
4 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • ベジタリアンミール

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 4 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
1
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

でレビュー 08/02/2022
に到着しました 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
ネガ
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

でレビュー 06/01/2022
に到着しました 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
ポジティブ     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
ネガ
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

でレビュー 06/01/2022
に到着しました 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
ポジティブ     
  • Quite place
ネガ
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

でレビュー 21/12/2021
に到着しました 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
ポジティブ     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
ネガ
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

住所/地図

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

