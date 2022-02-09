BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
通过
506条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 0
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 2
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 3
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 4
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 5
+34 相片
快速反应
฿1,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport以优先方式，以及The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿15,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

Well-placed in the restaurants, business, shopping area of Bangkok city, The Riche Boutique Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Riche Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, convenience store. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). The Riche Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
查看所有评论

地址/地图

111 Shinakhet 2/40 Ngamwongwan Rd. Thungsonghang Laksi Bangkok, Thailand, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Don Muang Hotel
8.1

2646 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU