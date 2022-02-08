BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
คะแนนจาก
2646
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Don Muang Hotel - Image 0
Don Muang Hotel - Image 1
Don Muang Hotel - Image 2
Don Muang Hotel - Image 3
Don Muang Hotel - Image 4
Don Muang Hotel - Image 5
4 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 70 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Don Muang Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Don Muang Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 4 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
2
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Don Muang Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Don Muang Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
แง่บวก     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
เชิงลบ
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
เชิงลบ
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • Quite place
เชิงลบ
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
แง่บวก     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
เชิงลบ
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

