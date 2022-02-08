BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal View Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
通过
6272条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Royal View Resort - Image 0
Royal View Resort - Image 1
Royal View Resort - Image 2
Royal View Resort - Image 3
Royal View Resort - Image 4
Royal View Resort - Image 5
+20 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到135预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Royal View Resort以优先方式，以及Royal View Resort从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

The rate is prepayment with Non-refundable. Hotel allowed guests to 50 % refund of total amount if guest are unable to travel by Covid - 19 positive detective, flight cancellation with official document issued by the concerned department.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Bed with 1 meal 40
฿10,390 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房

The skytrain is a lifeline in the city of Bangkok, and guests are conveniently located within walking distance of Victory Monument station. Another advantage is the proximity of the van service to go down to the islands and even the airport at a fraction of cab fare. From the skytrain, guests can easily access the shopping district of Siam and Ratchaprasong which are only a couple of stations away. And when you return to the hotel, tired after a day out, the massage service will come as a relief to sore muscles. The Santiparb Park is across the hotel and includes an excellent jogging track to burn off some vacation calories. The area surrounding Royal View includes quite a few restaurants from street stalls to trendy shops. With easy access into the heart of the city, Royal View Resort should definitely be considered when deciding on a hotel in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Royal View Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Royal View Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

27/3 Soi Rajawithi 3 Rangnam Road, Phayathai, Rachathevi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU