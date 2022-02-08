Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
• The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day.
• Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30m²
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30m²
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite King Bed 46m²
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Twin 46m²
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.
便利设施/功能
- Overnight stay accommodation.
- 24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.
- 1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.
- Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.
- One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.
- One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).
- Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.
- Complimentary access to WIFI internet.
- 20% discount off in-room dining
