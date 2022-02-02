BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.6
通过
75条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok以优先方式，以及Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30
฿14,290 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,690 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

便利设施/功能

  • Free Parking Cars.
分数
0.8/5
糟糕的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
1
🇧🇪Christina De Witte

评论于 02/02/2022
到达 01/02/2022
0.8 Standard Double Room
正数     
  • Beautiful hotel, though.
负面的
  • Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.

When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.

地址/地图

53 Soi Paisan , Huai Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

