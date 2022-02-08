BANGKOK TEST & GO

Don Muang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
оценка с
2646
Обновление February 8, 2022
Don Muang Hotel - Image 0
Don Muang Hotel - Image 1
Don Muang Hotel - Image 2
Don Muang Hotel - Image 3
Don Muang Hotel - Image 4
Don Muang Hotel - Image 5
+23 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
100% ДЕПОЗИТ
4 ОТЗЫВЫ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 70 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Don Muang Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Don Muang Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Вегетарианские блюда
СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 22
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Вегетарианские блюда

Situated just an 800 meters walk from Don Mueang Airport, Don Muang Hotel offers accommodation in DMK Airport. Free private parking is available on site. Each air-conditioned unit features an electric kettle and a private bathroom with a hot shower, slippers, and free toiletries. Towels are also provided. The property provides scheduled airport shuttle services at an additional charge. The property is a great choice for travelers interested in traditional food, monuments and gourmet food. Don Muang Hotel has been welcoming online guests since 2015.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
4.2/5
Очень хороший
На основе 4 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
2
Очень хороший
1
В среднем
1
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Don Muang Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Don Muang Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Проверено на 08/02/2022
Прибыл 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe King Room
Положительные     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Good service (food order via LINE)
  • Good location of the hotel
Отрицательные
  • Dirty bedding

I enjoyed my stay, but please renew the bedding. Everything else was very good, easy to order food and good location.

🇹🇭Peter israpanitpong

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 29/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Twin Room
Положительные     
  • Convenient location, very quick and professional about the test
Отрицательные
  • Could be cleaner, esp the bed sheets were a bit too old

It was acceptable and good location. The staff were helpful and professional. I wish it were cleaner. Also there is no way to cal the staff you have to use the internet for line/whatsapp/email. I felt it was a bit expensive. I know much of it is the covid stuff but a bit more could get better hotels

🇲🇾Kok loong Wong

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 24/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Twin Room
Положительные     
  • Quite place
Отрицательные
  • No hotel staff around at night

Need more improvement on airports pickup, need hotel staff at night, need telephone at hotel room for emergencies

🇧🇷Pedro Ivo Brandao Souza

Проверено на 21/12/2021
Прибыл 12/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe King Room
Положительные     
  • Quick
  • Efficient
  • Clean
  • Good food
  • Flexible
Отрицательные
  • Weird Check-Out
  • Lack of information
  • No reply on Line

Overall, my experience was very good with this hotel. I picked it because it was close to my home and I don't regret it. The staff was friendly and helpful: they provided vegetarian food after I asked for it. The room was big, clean, AC worked well. The PCR result was very fast. The only weird thing is that they didn't answer on Line (even though they say we should communicate there) and when the results came, they didn't say anything, if I could leave or not. I had to figure it out by myself, leave the room, go to the counter and ask the staff.

Адрес / Карта

Thipmansion DonMuang Co.,Ltd 5 Soi Saranakhom 3 (Thawi Wat 1), Si Kan, Donmuang, Bangkok 10210, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU