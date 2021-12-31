BANGKOK TEST & GO

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
441条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Duplex King bed 35
฿4,883 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 阳台
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 工作空间
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers 24-hour security, car park, elevator. The ambiance of Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, linens, mirror, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Q-box Bangkok Blossom Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

便利设施/功能

  • A newly established hotel situated right in the middle of all attractions which Ram Inthra area has to offer. A new concept of stylish duplex rooms which offers both work space and resting area in a perfect way.
  • Note: All bookings should be prepaid and there will be no refunds.
分数
3.4/5
平均数
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
🇫🇷demangeau christophe

评论于 31/12/2021
到达 18/12/2021
3.4 Family Room with Terrace(2 Bedroom)
正数
  • Services,
负面的
  • Lication

Nice hotel even if a bit far from Bangkok. The staff was very friendly and tried to help us . Breakfast is ok ,

地址/地图

90/01 Ratchda-Ramintra Road, Khannayao, Bangkok, Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

热门过滤器

