Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 카시아 푸켓 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 카시아 푸켓 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
모두가 말하는 카시아 푸켓 호텔은 계속 꾸미고 있습니다! 우리는 Ya를 놓쳤다. 푸켓이 기다리고 있고 Cassia가 준비되었습니다!
숙박 체험 : 2021 년 7 월 1 일-10 월 31 일
Coz we luv ya we are throwing in a bunch of treats-that 's how we roll 그게 우리가 굴러가는 방식
매일 밤 우리와 함께자는 동안 우리는 BREKKIE에 던져 질 것입니다!
- 2 박 숙박하시면 THB 500의 식음료 크레딧을 받으실 수 있습니다!
- 5 박이되면 당연히 위의 것을 얻을 수 있으며 놀라운 태국 남부 해산물 저녁 식사를 제공합니다.
- 7 박 이상 우리와 함께자는 멋진 분들을 위해이 모든 혜택과 무료 왕복 공항 교통편을 제공합니다!
*이용 약관에 동의
CASSIA 게스트에게만 섬 전체를 할인해드립니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 객실 및 공용 공간에서 무료 Wi-Fi
- 모든 스위트 룸에는 침실, 거실, 화장실, 주방 및 발코니가 있습니다.
- 주방에는 전자 레인지, 냉장고, 온수 냄비, 커피 머신, 스토브 버너가 포함되어 있습니다.
- 일주일에 한 번 또는 주문형 하우스 키핑
- 라구나 셔틀 버스
- 라구나 셔틀 보트
- 방 타오의 카시아 해변
- 인피니티 풀과 자쿠지
- 콤비 바
- 시장 23
- 시각
- Play Play
- 어린 이용 수영장
- 어린이 야외 놀이터
- 계수 나무가된다
카시아 푸켓
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 카시아 푸켓모든 리뷰보기
3.4 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
긍정적
네거티브
- Front desk staff very good and helpful
- Quick, immediate advise from Front desk once our PCT test (negative) from airport was received at the hotel
- Having a hotel kitchen - in containers - located inside the garden / main pool area is ridiculous.
- The very noisy fans from the kitchen (which run most all times) are located below - at least - eight balconies and makes it impossible to use the balconies.
COE application procedure is a joke - many guests will not come until common sense comes into play
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- cleangood service ,airy & good protocols
Hotel overall very good in all aspects ,maybe just let down a little by choice of menu & presentation of food in the rooms
5.0 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
긍정적
네거티브
- Mellow
- Clean
- Modern
- Trendy
- Soundproof
- Amazin
Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적 네거티브
- 음식은 조금 나쁘지만 큰 문제는 아닙니다. 모퉁이에 많은 레스토랑이 있습니다!
직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이되고 환영했습니다! 나는 언제든지 거기에 다시 갈 것이고 침대도 너무 사랑스러워 매일 밤 통나무처럼 잤습니다 :-)
4.8 One Bedroom Loft Water View
긍정적
- 무료 셔틀
- 친절한 직원
- 깨끗한 방
- 돈을 위해 가치가 크다
우리는 아파트 스타일의 객실 때문에 이 호텔을 선택했고 우리는 너무 기뻤습니다! 객실은 너무 편안하고 우리가 원했던 호텔 숙박보다 집처럼 느껴집니다. 직원은 매우 훌륭하고 무료 셔틀은 Boat Ave에 쉽게 도달하는 데 매우 유용하며 호텔은 전반적으로 매우 깨끗하고 편안합니다. 최근 태국의 제한 사항으로 인해 이곳은 어울리고 원격으로 작업하기에 좋은 공간이기 때문에 실제로 체류를 연장할 예정입니다.