Mellow

Clean

Modern

Trendy

Soundproof

Amazin

Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.