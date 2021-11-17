PHUKET TEST & GO

カシアプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7

1182レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
+9 写真
迅速な対応
5 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にカシアプーケット 直接連絡し、 カシアプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

誰もが話しているカシアプーケットホテルはただ出し続けています！ Yaが恋しいです。プーケットが待っていて、カッシアの準備ができています！

滞在体験：7月1日-2021年10月31日 Coz we luvya私たちはたくさんのおやつを投げています-それが私たちが転がる方法です

私たちと一緒に寝るすべての夜のために、私たちはBREKKIEを投げます！

  • 2泊でお休みください。500バーツのイート＆ドリンククレジットをご利用いただけます。
  • 5泊になると、もちろん上記の内容が表示され、素晴らしいタイ南部シーフードディナーをお楽しみいただけます。
  • 7泊以上私たちと一緒に寝ている素晴らしい人々のために、それらすべてと無料の往復空港送迎を手に入れましょう！ *規約が適用されます

CASSIAのゲストだけがあなたの素晴らしいCOZを島全体で割引します！

アメニティ/機能

  • 客室と公共エリアでの無料Wi-Fi
  • すべてのスイートには、ベッドルーム、リビングルーム、洗面所、キッチン、バルコニーが含まれます
  • キッチンには電子レンジ、冷蔵庫、鍋、コーヒーメーカー、コンロバーナーが含まれます
  • 週1回またはオンデマンドのハウスキーピング
  • ラグナシャトルバス
  • ラグナシャトルボート
  • バンタオのカシアビーチ
  • インフィニティプールとジャグジー
  • コンビバー
  • マーケット23
  • 視力
  • Play Play
  • キッズプール
  • 子供の屋外の遊び場
  • カシアになる
スコア
4.4/5
とても良い
に基づく 5 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
2
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
カシアプーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す カシアプーケット
すべてのレビューを見る

🇳🇴Ornulf Johannessen

でレビュー 17/11/2021
に到着しました 05/11/2021
3.4 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
ポジティブ     
  • Front desk staff very good and helpful
  • Quick, immediate advise from Front desk once our PCT test (negative) from airport was received at the hotel
ネガ
  • Having a hotel kitchen - in containers - located inside the garden / main pool area is ridiculous.
  • The very noisy fans from the kitchen (which run most all times) are located below - at least - eight balconies and makes it impossible to use the balconies.

COE application procedure is a joke - many guests will not come until common sense comes into play

🇬🇧mark carpenter

でレビュー 29/09/2021
に到着しました 21/09/2021
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ     
  • cleangood service ,airy & good protocols
ネガ
  • food not so great

Hotel overall very good in all aspects ,maybe just let down a little by choice of menu & presentation of food in the rooms

🇺🇸Ruth Thurm

でレビュー 25/08/2021
に到着しました 18/08/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
ポジティブ     
  • Mellow
  • Clean
  • Modern
  • Trendy
  • Soundproof
  • Amazin
ネガ
  • None

Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.

🇬🇧BERT UITTERLINDEN

でレビュー 10/08/2021
に到着しました 16/07/2021
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ     
  • 新鮮でモダンなファンキーを維持するための楽しい素敵な場所
ネガ
  • 食べ物は少し悪いですが、角を曲がったところに多くのレストランがあります！

スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切で親切でした！私はいつでもそこに戻ります、またベッドはとても素敵で、毎晩丸太のように寝ました:-)

🇺🇸Liz

でレビュー 02/08/2021
に到着しました 24/07/2021
4.8 One Bedroom Loft Water View
ポジティブ     
  • 無料シャトル
  • 親切なスタッフ
  • クリーンルーム
  • お金の価値は素晴らしいです

私たちはアパートスタイルの部屋のためにこのホテルを選びました、そして私たちはとても幸せです！部屋はとても快適で、私たちが望んでいたホテル滞在というよりも家のように感じます。スタッフはとても素晴らしく、無料シャトルはボートアベニューに簡単に行くのにとても便利で、ホテル全体はとても清潔で快適です。最近のタイの規制により、ここでの滞在を実際に延長します。ここは、たむろして離れた場所で作業するのに最適な場所だからです。

住所/地図

64 Moo 4, Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

