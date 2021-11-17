Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
アメニティ/機能
- 客室と公共エリアでの無料Wi-Fi
- すべてのスイートには、ベッドルーム、リビングルーム、洗面所、キッチン、バルコニーが含まれます
- キッチンには電子レンジ、冷蔵庫、鍋、コーヒーメーカー、コンロバーナーが含まれます
- 週1回またはオンデマンドのハウスキーピング
- ラグナシャトルバス
- ラグナシャトルボート
- バンタオのカシアビーチ
- インフィニティプールとジャグジー
- コンビバー
- マーケット23
- 視力
- Play Play
- キッズプール
- 子供の屋外の遊び場
- カシアになる
3.4 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Front desk staff very good and helpful
- Quick, immediate advise from Front desk once our PCT test (negative) from airport was received at the hotel
- Having a hotel kitchen - in containers - located inside the garden / main pool area is ridiculous.
- The very noisy fans from the kitchen (which run most all times) are located below - at least - eight balconies and makes it impossible to use the balconies.
COE application procedure is a joke - many guests will not come until common sense comes into play
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- cleangood service ,airy & good protocols
Hotel overall very good in all aspects ,maybe just let down a little by choice of menu & presentation of food in the rooms
5.0 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Mellow
- Clean
- Modern
- Trendy
- Soundproof
- Amazin
Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 新鮮でモダンなファンキーを維持するための楽しい素敵な場所
- 食べ物は少し悪いですが、角を曲がったところに多くのレストランがあります！
スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切で親切でした！私はいつでもそこに戻ります、またベッドはとても素敵で、毎晩丸太のように寝ました:-)
4.8 One Bedroom Loft Water View
ポジティブ
- 無料シャトル
- 親切なスタッフ
- クリーンルーム
- お金の価値は素晴らしいです
私たちはアパートスタイルの部屋のためにこのホテルを選びました、そして私たちはとても幸せです！部屋はとても快適で、私たちが望んでいたホテル滞在というよりも家のように感じます。スタッフはとても素晴らしく、無料シャトルはボートアベニューに簡単に行くのにとても便利で、ホテル全体はとても清潔で快適です。最近のタイの規制により、ここでの滞在を実際に延長します。ここは、たむろして離れた場所で作業するのに最適な場所だからです。