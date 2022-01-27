Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 64 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Chularat 3 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 35 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec La Suite verticale de manière prioritaire, et La Suite verticale percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
Modification and Cancellation Policy / AQ 7 DAYS /10 DAYS / Test & Go
• The booking can modification or amendment arrival date in case of flight changing , please providing the a proof document to hotel within 72 hrs. before arrival date.( Can amendment up to 2 times with free of charge )
• This booking is non-refundable including the case of the cancellation or no-show (not arriving as booked).
• Penalty of cancellation less than 8 days charged 100 % of total room charge and No- show full of charged no refund will be given
• We will refund only booking cancellation in case of Covid-19 test RT-PCR is positive (72 hrs. prior arrival date)
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite une chambre, un salon, balcon privé 85m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Processus de réservation
- 5-10 jours avant l'arrivée
- Prépaiement de 50 % ou paiement intégral du prix de la chambre par carte de crédit ou virement bancaire
- Les tarifs incluent 10 %, frais de service et TVA 7 %
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Suite one bedroom one living room ( 85 square meters ) SHA Plus+ Hotel
- Private balcony
- Smart TV 55 inch
- Microwave
- Kettle
- Hair dryers
- Washing machine/dryer
- Large refrigerator
- Kitchenette corner
- Shower room and bathtub
- Iron and Ironing board
- Service and Benefit
- One way van pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport (only Day 1 package)
- Complimentary meals with selective menu ( AQ package serve 3 meals, Test & Go serve 2 meals only day 5 and 1 )
- For AQ package 2 Times swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique only AQ 7 Days / AQ 10 Days
- For Test & Go package 1 time on Day 1 or 1 time on Day 5 swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique
- 24 Hours nurse on duty to administer
- High Speed WIFI Internet access
- Relaxing area on 25th rooftop floor fitness center facilities on 5th floor (except swimming pool )
- Note : Suite two bedrooms available for more 4 persons or family ( 110-120 sqm ), please contact us
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 8 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de La Suite verticale
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR La Suite verticaleVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.8 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service
- Entertainment
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Water pressure could be better, but it was not the worst
Extremely good service
Great Smart tv in the room, with netflix, youtube etc
You will never be hungry, the food is excellent, the selection is huge and the portions are huge.
Well worth the price, you will feel valued from the moment you check in.
Highly recommend this to anyone who wishes to do AQ
2.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hardly find anything here!
- 1. The room size (about 50 m2) was much smaller than as advertised (90 m2).
- 2. Terrible service in most aspects.
- The most unsatisfactory thing of The Vertical was about the room size. I and my husband needed a big room as we supposed to have meetings at the same time. We needed space. I really liked the room size advertised in this website that it was 90 m2 but I thought the real size was about 50 m2. The room I stayed at the other hotel was 54 m2 and I think that the room here was smaller than that one. It would be a false ads. Unacceptable!
- On the first night, we slept horribly at 3 a.m here with all 3 lights on in the bedroom after the hotel crew said that he was unable to turn them off as well and the front door locks were broken. We could not lock it. So scary 😧! We had to pay for the terrible experience here! The next day, the staff asked us to investigate the 2 rooms if we wanted to change. The first one was the same size and the other was a bit bigger with 2 bedrooms but the staff said she would lock one bedroom. It turned out that the second room was smaller. 😧 Nothing was better.
- During the first night while we were supposed to sleep, we continually heard the noise from the pipe in the bathroom inside the bedroom without stopping for a second. This sounds terrible, right? 😢
- My husband got a diarrhea on the second day and had to order some pills from a Phamacist outside the Vertical to stop the disease. The staff said she would not be responsible for this as she said we might get the disease from the food outside the hotel. The reality was that we ate only the food prepared by the hotel staff. So disappointed with the horrible staff. 😢 The result of the PCR was negative as we had it on the first day. Therefore, it was not the symptom of the Covid.
- The problem of diarrhea may be from unhealthy food which came in the morning and my husband kept it in the fridge for about 2-3 hours before eating. We discovered later that the fridge was broken, only the freezer worked. Also, it took 3 day in fixing up this problem. The hotel offered a staff to fix it up but due to Covid, we did not want anyone to come into the room and spent 2-3 hours inside the room. We asked for changing it.
- The food here tasted fine but the spareribs and pork smelt really bad. I and my husband could hardly eat them. Sometimes, I had only vegetable salad for lunch and dinner.
REALLY DISAPPOINTED INDEED!!!😤😤😤
4.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very large/spacious room WITH a balcony (I recommend Suite A with the dining room table)
- Access to the rooftop after negative PCR result on Day 1
- Nice selection of food (I ended up ordering the same items every few days, despite the roughly 40 options incl. Western, Thai, vegetarian, etc.)
- BUBBLE BATH WITH JETS (apparently not all rooms had this, so request it when you book)!
- You are right next to a very large shopping centre after you leave the hotel, so you can top up on all your essentials
- WiFi was just fast enough for streaming music, not much else but it was a good excuse to get off of my tech. It's good enough for Netflix watching at like 480p, but I purposefully wanted to watch less TV so I was okay with this compromise. Zoom, etc. would be fine.
Such a lovely stay, the room was brilliant and had Apple TV (despite it being a bit slow at times). For me, I spent most days reading on the rooftop and journaling and making the cute little mask they offered. The hotel also gave me a nice NYE present upon arrival. I mentioned I liked watermelon and every day after they would give me extra with my meal. So kind and the service was always prompt. 11/10 would recommend for your 10-day ASQ. Can't say enough good things about this place, and I'm a very picky and neurotic guest.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Positifs
The room is very spacious. I felt comfortable and food was delicious. I will recommend my friends to stay here.
3.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- A large room with a living room and a kitchen.
- Good fast internet
- The staff is polite and helpful
- Large Smart TV
- Large portions of food, there are fruits.
- There are almost no dishes, just one item at a time
- The food is very cheap, the lowest price segment, but you can eat, sometimes even delicious
- Very monotonous food, just rice.
- The dishes are designed for Thai taste, everything is very similar and monotonous.
- If you need something else, you need to order for an additional fee.
It would be a very good place for quarantine if the menu was diversified, European dishes were introduced, eating rice three times a day for 14 days is boring.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Très spacieux
- Chambre séparée
- Nourriture toujours chaude et savoureuse
- Grande télévision intelligente dans le salon avec Netflix et Prime
- Excellent wifi
- Bonne douche
- Repas servis trop tôt pour moi: 7h15, 12h00, 17h00
- Couverts et vaisselle de qualité fournis, mais pas de couteau (plastique fourni à chaque repas)
Bien que cher, cela valait le prix - pour la grande taille avec une chambre séparée, un salon / bureau et un coin cuisine entièrement équipé. De plus, il y avait un large choix de repas (environ 40) avec thaï, occidental et végétarien tous disponibles pour le déjeuner et le dîner. La nourriture était toujours chaude, savoureuse et copieuse
Le coût réel était de 60 000 THB plus 3 000 supplémentaires pour le troisième test Covid.
Pour quelqu'un qui recherche de l'espace et de la bonne nourriture, plutôt qu'un petit prix, je recommanderais vivement cet endroit.
4.1 Suite Type One bedroom
Positifs
Négatifs
- La taille de la suite était super. Je ne me sentais pas du tout claustrophobe
- L'extérieur de la zone était minuscule et chaud.
- La nourriture pourrait être meilleure.
J'y retournerais volontiers. La suite est aussi très confortable. Le temps passa vite. Bon choix
4.0 Suite Type One bedroom
Négatifs
- L'enregistrement de règle après midi pour rester un jour de plus est nit OK, mon ami est arrivé le même jour avant midi, il pouvait partir un jour plus tôt. Cette règle n'a aucun sens pour moi, car après le deuxième test covid, tout est fait. Je connais cette règle gouvernementale, mais je veux le mentionner.
Mais dans l'ensemble, tout était bien organisé, tous les souhaits et tous les besoins étaient résolus en quelques minutes. Le contact avec l'hôtel et l'infirmière avec l'application en ligne a parfaitement fonctionné. Je le referais pour pouvoir rester dans ma Thaïlande bien-aimée
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité