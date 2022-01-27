Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 64 Спальни
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Hotel Refund Policy
Modification and Cancellation Policy / AQ 7 DAYS /10 DAYS / Test & Go
• The booking can modification or amendment arrival date in case of flight changing , please providing the a proof document to hotel within 72 hrs. before arrival date.( Can amendment up to 2 times with free of charge )
• This booking is non-refundable including the case of the cancellation or no-show (not arriving as booked).
• Penalty of cancellation less than 8 days charged 100 % of total room charge and No- show full of charged no refund will be given
• We will refund only booking cancellation in case of Covid-19 test RT-PCR is positive (72 hrs. prior arrival date)
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Люкс с одной спальней, одной гостиной, отдельным балконом 85m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Ванна
- Семейные люксы
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Кухня
- Гостинная
- СВЧ
- Netflix
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Стиральная машина
- Рабочая среда
- Коврик для йоги
Процесс бронирования
- за 5-10 дней до прибытия
- Предоплата 50% или полная оплата стоимости номера кредитной картой или банковским переводом.
- В стоимость входят 10%, плата за обслуживание и НДС 7%.
Удобства / Особенности
- Suite one bedroom one living room ( 85 square meters ) SHA Plus+ Hotel
- Private balcony
- Smart TV 55 inch
- Microwave
- Kettle
- Hair dryers
- Washing machine/dryer
- Large refrigerator
- Kitchenette corner
- Shower room and bathtub
- Iron and Ironing board
- Service and Benefit
- One way van pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport (only Day 1 package)
- Complimentary meals with selective menu ( AQ package serve 3 meals, Test & Go serve 2 meals only day 5 and 1 )
- For AQ package 2 Times swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique only AQ 7 Days / AQ 10 Days
- For Test & Go package 1 time on Day 1 or 1 time on Day 5 swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique
- 24 Hours nurse on duty to administer
- High Speed WIFI Internet access
- Relaxing area on 25th rooftop floor fitness center facilities on 5th floor (except swimming pool )
- Note : Suite two bedrooms available for more 4 persons or family ( 110-120 sqm ), please contact us
Счет
4.1/5
Очень хороший
На основе 8 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Вертикальный люкс
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
4.8 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Service
- Entertainment
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Water pressure could be better, but it was not the worst
Extremely good service
Great Smart tv in the room, with netflix, youtube etc
You will never be hungry, the food is excellent, the selection is huge and the portions are huge.
Well worth the price, you will feel valued from the moment you check in.
Highly recommend this to anyone who wishes to do AQ
2.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Hardly find anything here!
- 1. The room size (about 50 m2) was much smaller than as advertised (90 m2).
- 2. Terrible service in most aspects.
- The most unsatisfactory thing of The Vertical was about the room size. I and my husband needed a big room as we supposed to have meetings at the same time. We needed space. I really liked the room size advertised in this website that it was 90 m2 but I thought the real size was about 50 m2. The room I stayed at the other hotel was 54 m2 and I think that the room here was smaller than that one. It would be a false ads. Unacceptable!
- On the first night, we slept horribly at 3 a.m here with all 3 lights on in the bedroom after the hotel crew said that he was unable to turn them off as well and the front door locks were broken. We could not lock it. So scary 😧! We had to pay for the terrible experience here! The next day, the staff asked us to investigate the 2 rooms if we wanted to change. The first one was the same size and the other was a bit bigger with 2 bedrooms but the staff said she would lock one bedroom. It turned out that the second room was smaller. 😧 Nothing was better.
- During the first night while we were supposed to sleep, we continually heard the noise from the pipe in the bathroom inside the bedroom without stopping for a second. This sounds terrible, right? 😢
- My husband got a diarrhea on the second day and had to order some pills from a Phamacist outside the Vertical to stop the disease. The staff said she would not be responsible for this as she said we might get the disease from the food outside the hotel. The reality was that we ate only the food prepared by the hotel staff. So disappointed with the horrible staff. 😢 The result of the PCR was negative as we had it on the first day. Therefore, it was not the symptom of the Covid.
- The problem of diarrhea may be from unhealthy food which came in the morning and my husband kept it in the fridge for about 2-3 hours before eating. We discovered later that the fridge was broken, only the freezer worked. Also, it took 3 day in fixing up this problem. The hotel offered a staff to fix it up but due to Covid, we did not want anyone to come into the room and spent 2-3 hours inside the room. We asked for changing it.
- The food here tasted fine but the spareribs and pork smelt really bad. I and my husband could hardly eat them. Sometimes, I had only vegetable salad for lunch and dinner.
REALLY DISAPPOINTED INDEED!!!😤😤😤
4.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very large/spacious room WITH a balcony (I recommend Suite A with the dining room table)
- Access to the rooftop after negative PCR result on Day 1
- Nice selection of food (I ended up ordering the same items every few days, despite the roughly 40 options incl. Western, Thai, vegetarian, etc.)
- BUBBLE BATH WITH JETS (apparently not all rooms had this, so request it when you book)!
- You are right next to a very large shopping centre after you leave the hotel, so you can top up on all your essentials
- WiFi was just fast enough for streaming music, not much else but it was a good excuse to get off of my tech. It's good enough for Netflix watching at like 480p, but I purposefully wanted to watch less TV so I was okay with this compromise. Zoom, etc. would be fine.
Such a lovely stay, the room was brilliant and had Apple TV (despite it being a bit slow at times). For me, I spent most days reading on the rooftop and journaling and making the cute little mask they offered. The hotel also gave me a nice NYE present upon arrival. I mentioned I liked watermelon and every day after they would give me extra with my meal. So kind and the service was always prompt. 11/10 would recommend for your 10-day ASQ. Can't say enough good things about this place, and I'm a very picky and neurotic guest.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Положительные
The room is very spacious. I felt comfortable and food was delicious. I will recommend my friends to stay here.
3.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- A large room with a living room and a kitchen.
- Good fast internet
- The staff is polite and helpful
- Large Smart TV
- Large portions of food, there are fruits.
- There are almost no dishes, just one item at a time
- The food is very cheap, the lowest price segment, but you can eat, sometimes even delicious
- Very monotonous food, just rice.
- The dishes are designed for Thai taste, everything is very similar and monotonous.
- If you need something else, you need to order for an additional fee.
It would be a very good place for quarantine if the menu was diversified, European dishes were introduced, eating rice three times a day for 14 days is boring.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Очень просторный
- Отдельная спальня
- Еда всегда горячая и вкусная
- Большой смарт-телевизор в гостиной с Netflix и Prime
- Отличный вайфай
- Хороший душ
- Блюда для меня подавали слишком рано: 7:15, 12:00, 17:00.
- Предоставляются качественные столовые приборы и посуда, но нет ножа (пластик предоставляется с каждым приемом пищи)
Хотя это было дорого, оно того стоило - из-за большого размера с отдельной спальней, гостиной / кабинетом и полностью оборудованной кухней. Кроме того, был широкий выбор блюд (около 40), включая тайские, западные и вегетарианские блюда на обед и ужин. Еда всегда была горячей, вкусной и обильной.
Фактическая стоимость составила 60 000 бат плюс 3 000 дополнительных за третий тест на Covid.
Для тех, кто ищет простор и хорошую еду, а не низкую стоимость, я настоятельно рекомендую это место.
4.1 Suite Type One bedroom
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Размер номера был отличным. У меня вообще не было клаустрофобии
- Снаружи было крошечное и жаркое.
- Еда могла быть лучше.
Я бы вернулся туда снова. Номер очень удобный. Время пролетело незаметно. Хороший выбор
4.0 Suite Type One bedroom
Отрицательные
- Правило заселения после полудня, чтобы остаться на один день дольше, в порядке, мой друг заселился в тот же день до полудня, он мог уехать на день раньше. Это правило не имеет для меня смысла, потому что после 2-го теста на covid все готово. Я знаю это государственное правило, но хочу упомянуть об этом.
Но в целом все было хорошо организовано, все пожелания и нужды решались в считанные минуты. Контакт с отелем и медсестрами с помощью приложения Line работал идеально. Я бы сделал это еще раз, чтобы остаться в моем любимом Таиланде
