총 AQ 호텔 객실 64 침실
파트너 병원 Chularat 3 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Modification and Cancellation Policy / AQ 7 DAYS /10 DAYS / Test & Go
• The booking can modification or amendment arrival date in case of flight changing , please providing the a proof document to hotel within 72 hrs. before arrival date.( Can amendment up to 2 times with free of charge )
• This booking is non-refundable including the case of the cancellation or no-show (not arriving as booked).
• Penalty of cancellation less than 8 days charged 100 % of total room charge and No- show full of charged no refund will be given
• We will refund only booking cancellation in case of Covid-19 test RT-PCR is positive (72 hrs. prior arrival date)
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
스위트 룸 1 베드룸, 거실 1 개, 전용 발코니 85m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
예약 절차
- 도착 5~10일 전
- 보증금 50% 선결제 또는 객실요금 전액을 신용카드 또는 계좌이체로 결제
- 요금에는 10%, 봉사료 및 VAT 7%가 포함되어 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Suite one bedroom one living room ( 85 square meters ) SHA Plus+ Hotel
- Private balcony
- Smart TV 55 inch
- Microwave
- Kettle
- Hair dryers
- Washing machine/dryer
- Large refrigerator
- Kitchenette corner
- Shower room and bathtub
- Iron and Ironing board
- Service and Benefit
- One way van pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport (only Day 1 package)
- Complimentary meals with selective menu ( AQ package serve 3 meals, Test & Go serve 2 meals only day 5 and 1 )
- For AQ package 2 Times swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique only AQ 7 Days / AQ 10 Days
- For Test & Go package 1 time on Day 1 or 1 time on Day 5 swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique
- 24 Hours nurse on duty to administer
- High Speed WIFI Internet access
- Relaxing area on 25th rooftop floor fitness center facilities on 5th floor (except swimming pool )
- Note : Suite two bedrooms available for more 4 persons or family ( 110-120 sqm ), please contact us
4.8 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Service
- Entertainment
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Water pressure could be better, but it was not the worst
Extremely good service
Great Smart tv in the room, with netflix, youtube etc
You will never be hungry, the food is excellent, the selection is huge and the portions are huge.
Well worth the price, you will feel valued from the moment you check in.
Highly recommend this to anyone who wishes to do AQ
2.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Hardly find anything here!
- 1. The room size (about 50 m2) was much smaller than as advertised (90 m2).
- 2. Terrible service in most aspects.
- The most unsatisfactory thing of The Vertical was about the room size. I and my husband needed a big room as we supposed to have meetings at the same time. We needed space. I really liked the room size advertised in this website that it was 90 m2 but I thought the real size was about 50 m2. The room I stayed at the other hotel was 54 m2 and I think that the room here was smaller than that one. It would be a false ads. Unacceptable!
- On the first night, we slept horribly at 3 a.m here with all 3 lights on in the bedroom after the hotel crew said that he was unable to turn them off as well and the front door locks were broken. We could not lock it. So scary 😧! We had to pay for the terrible experience here! The next day, the staff asked us to investigate the 2 rooms if we wanted to change. The first one was the same size and the other was a bit bigger with 2 bedrooms but the staff said she would lock one bedroom. It turned out that the second room was smaller. 😧 Nothing was better.
- During the first night while we were supposed to sleep, we continually heard the noise from the pipe in the bathroom inside the bedroom without stopping for a second. This sounds terrible, right? 😢
- My husband got a diarrhea on the second day and had to order some pills from a Phamacist outside the Vertical to stop the disease. The staff said she would not be responsible for this as she said we might get the disease from the food outside the hotel. The reality was that we ate only the food prepared by the hotel staff. So disappointed with the horrible staff. 😢 The result of the PCR was negative as we had it on the first day. Therefore, it was not the symptom of the Covid.
- The problem of diarrhea may be from unhealthy food which came in the morning and my husband kept it in the fridge for about 2-3 hours before eating. We discovered later that the fridge was broken, only the freezer worked. Also, it took 3 day in fixing up this problem. The hotel offered a staff to fix it up but due to Covid, we did not want anyone to come into the room and spent 2-3 hours inside the room. We asked for changing it.
- The food here tasted fine but the spareribs and pork smelt really bad. I and my husband could hardly eat them. Sometimes, I had only vegetable salad for lunch and dinner.
REALLY DISAPPOINTED INDEED!!!😤😤😤
4.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Very large/spacious room WITH a balcony (I recommend Suite A with the dining room table)
- Access to the rooftop after negative PCR result on Day 1
- Nice selection of food (I ended up ordering the same items every few days, despite the roughly 40 options incl. Western, Thai, vegetarian, etc.)
- BUBBLE BATH WITH JETS (apparently not all rooms had this, so request it when you book)!
- You are right next to a very large shopping centre after you leave the hotel, so you can top up on all your essentials
- WiFi was just fast enough for streaming music, not much else but it was a good excuse to get off of my tech. It's good enough for Netflix watching at like 480p, but I purposefully wanted to watch less TV so I was okay with this compromise. Zoom, etc. would be fine.
Such a lovely stay, the room was brilliant and had Apple TV (despite it being a bit slow at times). For me, I spent most days reading on the rooftop and journaling and making the cute little mask they offered. The hotel also gave me a nice NYE present upon arrival. I mentioned I liked watermelon and every day after they would give me extra with my meal. So kind and the service was always prompt. 11/10 would recommend for your 10-day ASQ. Can't say enough good things about this place, and I'm a very picky and neurotic guest.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
긍정적
The room is very spacious. I felt comfortable and food was delicious. I will recommend my friends to stay here.
3.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- A large room with a living room and a kitchen.
- Good fast internet
- The staff is polite and helpful
- Large Smart TV
- Large portions of food, there are fruits.
- There are almost no dishes, just one item at a time
- The food is very cheap, the lowest price segment, but you can eat, sometimes even delicious
- Very monotonous food, just rice.
- The dishes are designed for Thai taste, everything is very similar and monotonous.
- If you need something else, you need to order for an additional fee.
It would be a very good place for quarantine if the menu was diversified, European dishes were introduced, eating rice three times a day for 14 days is boring.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 매우 넓음
- 별도의 침실
- 항상 뜨겁고 맛있는 음식
- Netflix 및 Prime이있는 거실의 대형 스마트 TV
- 우수한 Wi-Fi
- 좋은 샤워
- 나에게 너무 이른 식사 제공 : 7:15, 12:00, 1700
- 고급 수저와 그릇이 제공되지만 칼은 제공되지 않습니다 (매 식사마다 플라스틱이 제공됨).
비용이 많이 들기는하지만 별도의 침실, 앉아 / 학습 및 완비 된 주방 공간이있는 대형 크기의 경우 비용이 들었습니다. 또한 점심과 저녁 식사로 제공되는 태국 식, 서양식 및 채식 메뉴가 포함 된 다양한 식사 (약 40 개)가 제공되었습니다. 음식은 항상 뜨겁고 맛있고 풍부했습니다.
실제 비용은 60,000 THB에 3 차 Covid 테스트를위한 3,000 추가 비용이었습니다.
저렴한 비용보다 넓고 좋은 음식을 찾는 분들에게 강력히 추천합니다.
4.1 Suite Type One bedroom
긍정적
네거티브
- 스위트의 크기는 훌륭했습니다. 밀실 공포증이 전혀 느껴지지 않았습니다.
- 외부 지역은 작고 뜨겁습니다.
- 음식이 더 좋을 수 있습니다.
나는 다시 거기로 돌아갈 것입니다. 스위트는 매우 편안합니다. 시간은 금방지나 갔다. 좋은 선택
4.0 Suite Type One bedroom
네거티브
- 정오 이후에 체크인하여 하루 이상 머무르는 것은 괜찮습니다. 친구는 하루 전에 정오 전에 체크인했습니다. 이 규칙은 저에게 의미가 없습니다. 왜냐하면 두 번째 covid 테스트 후에 모든 것이 완료 되었기 때문입니다. 나는 그 정부 규칙을 알고 있지만 이것을 언급하고 싶습니다.
그러나 대체로 모든 것이 잘 조직되어 있었고 모든 소망과 필요가 몇 분 안에 확실하게 해결되었습니다. 라인 앱으로 호텔 및 간호사와의 연락이 완벽하게 작동했습니다. 나는 사랑하는 태국에 머물 수 있도록 이것을 다시 할 것입니다.