合計AQホテルの部屋 64 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Chularat 3 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Modification and Cancellation Policy / AQ 7 DAYS /10 DAYS / Test & Go
• The booking can modification or amendment arrival date in case of flight changing , please providing the a proof document to hotel within 72 hrs. before arrival date.( Can amendment up to 2 times with free of charge )
• This booking is non-refundable including the case of the cancellation or no-show (not arriving as booked).
• Penalty of cancellation less than 8 days charged 100 % of total room charge and No- show full of charged no refund will be given
• We will refund only booking cancellation in case of Covid-19 test RT-PCR is positive (72 hrs. prior arrival date)
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
スイート1ベッドルーム、1リビングルーム、プライベートバルコニー 85m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
予約プロセス
-到着の5〜10日前
-前払い保証金50％またはクレジットカードまたは銀行振込による部屋代の全額支払い
-料金には10％、サービス料、VAT 7％が含まれています
アメニティ/機能
- Suite one bedroom one living room ( 85 square meters ) SHA Plus+ Hotel
- Private balcony
- Smart TV 55 inch
- Microwave
- Kettle
- Hair dryers
- Washing machine/dryer
- Large refrigerator
- Kitchenette corner
- Shower room and bathtub
- Iron and Ironing board
- Service and Benefit
- One way van pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport (only Day 1 package)
- Complimentary meals with selective menu ( AQ package serve 3 meals, Test & Go serve 2 meals only day 5 and 1 )
- For AQ package 2 Times swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique only AQ 7 Days / AQ 10 Days
- For Test & Go package 1 time on Day 1 or 1 time on Day 5 swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique
- 24 Hours nurse on duty to administer
- High Speed WIFI Internet access
- Relaxing area on 25th rooftop floor fitness center facilities on 5th floor (except swimming pool )
- Note : Suite two bedrooms available for more 4 persons or family ( 110-120 sqm ), please contact us
バーチカルスィート
4.8 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service
- Entertainment
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Water pressure could be better, but it was not the worst
Extremely good service
Great Smart tv in the room, with netflix, youtube etc
You will never be hungry, the food is excellent, the selection is huge and the portions are huge.
Well worth the price, you will feel valued from the moment you check in.
Highly recommend this to anyone who wishes to do AQ
2.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Hardly find anything here!
- 1. The room size (about 50 m2) was much smaller than as advertised (90 m2).
- 2. Terrible service in most aspects.
- The most unsatisfactory thing of The Vertical was about the room size. I and my husband needed a big room as we supposed to have meetings at the same time. We needed space. I really liked the room size advertised in this website that it was 90 m2 but I thought the real size was about 50 m2. The room I stayed at the other hotel was 54 m2 and I think that the room here was smaller than that one. It would be a false ads. Unacceptable!
- On the first night, we slept horribly at 3 a.m here with all 3 lights on in the bedroom after the hotel crew said that he was unable to turn them off as well and the front door locks were broken. We could not lock it. So scary 😧! We had to pay for the terrible experience here! The next day, the staff asked us to investigate the 2 rooms if we wanted to change. The first one was the same size and the other was a bit bigger with 2 bedrooms but the staff said she would lock one bedroom. It turned out that the second room was smaller. 😧 Nothing was better.
- During the first night while we were supposed to sleep, we continually heard the noise from the pipe in the bathroom inside the bedroom without stopping for a second. This sounds terrible, right? 😢
- My husband got a diarrhea on the second day and had to order some pills from a Phamacist outside the Vertical to stop the disease. The staff said she would not be responsible for this as she said we might get the disease from the food outside the hotel. The reality was that we ate only the food prepared by the hotel staff. So disappointed with the horrible staff. 😢 The result of the PCR was negative as we had it on the first day. Therefore, it was not the symptom of the Covid.
- The problem of diarrhea may be from unhealthy food which came in the morning and my husband kept it in the fridge for about 2-3 hours before eating. We discovered later that the fridge was broken, only the freezer worked. Also, it took 3 day in fixing up this problem. The hotel offered a staff to fix it up but due to Covid, we did not want anyone to come into the room and spent 2-3 hours inside the room. We asked for changing it.
- The food here tasted fine but the spareribs and pork smelt really bad. I and my husband could hardly eat them. Sometimes, I had only vegetable salad for lunch and dinner.
REALLY DISAPPOINTED INDEED!!!😤😤😤
4.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very large/spacious room WITH a balcony (I recommend Suite A with the dining room table)
- Access to the rooftop after negative PCR result on Day 1
- Nice selection of food (I ended up ordering the same items every few days, despite the roughly 40 options incl. Western, Thai, vegetarian, etc.)
- BUBBLE BATH WITH JETS (apparently not all rooms had this, so request it when you book)!
- You are right next to a very large shopping centre after you leave the hotel, so you can top up on all your essentials
- WiFi was just fast enough for streaming music, not much else but it was a good excuse to get off of my tech. It's good enough for Netflix watching at like 480p, but I purposefully wanted to watch less TV so I was okay with this compromise. Zoom, etc. would be fine.
Such a lovely stay, the room was brilliant and had Apple TV (despite it being a bit slow at times). For me, I spent most days reading on the rooftop and journaling and making the cute little mask they offered. The hotel also gave me a nice NYE present upon arrival. I mentioned I liked watermelon and every day after they would give me extra with my meal. So kind and the service was always prompt. 11/10 would recommend for your 10-day ASQ. Can't say enough good things about this place, and I'm a very picky and neurotic guest.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
ポジティブ
The room is very spacious. I felt comfortable and food was delicious. I will recommend my friends to stay here.
3.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- A large room with a living room and a kitchen.
- Good fast internet
- The staff is polite and helpful
- Large Smart TV
- Large portions of food, there are fruits.
- There are almost no dishes, just one item at a time
- The food is very cheap, the lowest price segment, but you can eat, sometimes even delicious
- Very monotonous food, just rice.
- The dishes are designed for Thai taste, everything is very similar and monotonous.
- If you need something else, you need to order for an additional fee.
It would be a very good place for quarantine if the menu was diversified, European dishes were introduced, eating rice three times a day for 14 days is boring.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- とても広々
- 独立したベッドルーム
- 食べ物はいつも熱くておいしい
- NetflixとPrimeを備えたリビングルームの大型スマートテレビ
- 優れたwifi
- 良いシャワー
- 食事は私には早すぎました：7：15、12：00、1700
- 高品質のカトラリーと食器は提供されますが、ナイフは提供されません（すべての食事にプラスチックが提供されます）
高価な面ではありますが、独立したベッドルーム、シッティング/スタディ、設備の整ったキッチンエリアを備えた大きなサイズの場合、コストに見合う価値がありました。また、ランチとディナーにタイ料理、西洋料理、ベジタリアン料理の幅広い選択肢（約40食）が用意されていました。食べ物はいつも熱くて美味しくてたっぷりでした
実際の費用は60,000THBで、3回目のCovidテストでは3,000追加でした。
低価格ではなく、広々とした美味しい料理をお探しの方には、ぜひこの場所をお勧めします。
4.1 Suite Type One bedroom
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スイートのサイズは素晴らしかった。閉所恐怖症はまったく感じませんでした
- デエリアの外は小さくて暑かった。
- 食べ物はもっと良いかもしれません。
私はまたそこに戻ります。スイートはとても快適です。時間があっという間に過ぎました。良い選択
4.0 Suite Type One bedroom
ネガ
- 正午以降のルールチェックインで1日長く滞在することは問題ありません。私の友人は、正午の前日にチェックインして、1日前に出発することができました。 2回目のcovidテストの後、すべてが行われるため、このルールは私には意味がありません。私はその政府の規則を知っていますが、私はこれについて言及したいと思います。
しかし、全体として、すべてがうまく整理され、すべての願いと必要なものが数分以内に即座に解決されました。ホテルとの連絡やラインアプリでの看護師は完璧に機能しました。私は私の最愛のタイにとどまることができるためにこれをもう一度やります