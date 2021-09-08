신러 하우스 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
푸켓 타운의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Xinlor House 숙박시설은 푸켓의 쇼핑, 나이트라이프, 관광 중심지에 있습니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 세탁 서비스, 안전 금고 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 숙박 시설에서 제공하는 다양한 레크리에이션 시설은 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. Xinlor House 숙박시설은 손님들의 쾌적한 휴식을 위해 각 시설과 서비스를 제공합니다.