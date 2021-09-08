PHUKET TEST & GO

신러 하우스 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

87 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 10, 2022
Xinlor House - Image 0
Xinlor House - Image 1
Xinlor House - Image 2
Xinlor House - Image 3
Xinlor House - Image 4
Xinlor House - Image 5
+18 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will refund the full amount of

-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult
슈페리어 룸 16
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

푸켓 타운의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Xinlor House 숙박시설은 푸켓의 쇼핑, 나이트라이프, 관광 중심지에 있습니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 세탁 서비스, 안전 금고 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 숙박 시설에서 제공하는 다양한 레크리에이션 시설은 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. Xinlor House 숙박시설은 손님들의 쾌적한 휴식을 위해 각 시설과 서비스를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
  • *Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)
  • *internet TV , Netflix available
  • *Clean room daily
  • *Pick-up Service From The Airport
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
4.8/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
신러 하우스 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 신러 하우스
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇷Benjamin Dereix

검토 08/09/2021
도착 31/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe With Terrace
긍정적
  • Comfort
  • Cleanness
  • Quietness
  • Staff
  • Location
  • Wifi
네거티브
  • No room service

Great hotel. The room is very comfortable and the staff super helpful. It's well located with tons of delicious food around hence my 5stars for food as well. The wifi works perfectly as well. If I have just a down side it would be that there's no room service, but you can order a delivery I suppose on lazy days but that's why I put only 4 stars on the service section..

주소 /지도

78 Dibuk Rd., TaladNuah, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

온 온 호텔의 추억
8.8
평가
1551 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 블랑카 부티크 호텔 푸켓
9
평가
1059 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
사운드 갤러리 하우스
9.1
평가
16 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블랭킷 호텔 푸켓 타운
8.9
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓에서 취침
7.9
평가
475 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
그린 리프 호스텔
8.4
평가
21 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 호스텔
8.6
평가
146 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
부키타 부티크 호텔
7.2
평가
378 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU