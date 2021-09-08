PHUKET TEST & GO

บ้านซินหล่อ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
คะแนนจาก
87
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 10, 2022
Xinlor House - Image 0
Xinlor House - Image 1
Xinlor House - Image 2
Xinlor House - Image 3
Xinlor House - Image 4
Xinlor House - Image 5
+18 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will refund the full amount of

-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
ห้องซูพีเรีย 16
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

ซินหล่อเฮาส์ ตั้งอยู่ในย่านที่น่ารักของเมืองภูเก็ต และเป็นที่พักอันเหมาะเจาะลงตัวสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการเที่ยวชมภูเก็ต จากที่นี่ แขกสามารถใช้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากเมืองที่มีชีวิตชีวานี้ ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวก โรงแรมแห่งนี้จึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย ใช้ประโยชน์จากบริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ที่โรงแรมภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกระดับท็อปคลาส เช่น ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ, บริการซักรีด, ตู้นิรภัย ห้องพักทุกห้องมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ใส่ใจเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ารู้สึกสบายที่ไม่มีใครเทียบ ทางที่พักจัดเตรียมกิจกรรมนันทนาการหลากหลายไว้ให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เพลิดเพลิน นอกจากนี้ ที่พักยังจัดเตรียมกิจกรรมนันทนาการหลากหลายไว้ให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เพลิดเพลิน สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเยี่ยมและทำเลที่ตั้งดีเยี่ยมทำให้ ซินหล่อ เฮาส์ สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณใน ภูเก็ต

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
  • *Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)
  • *internet TV , Netflix available
  • *Clean room daily
  • *Pick-up Service From The Airport
SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บ้านซินหล่อ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ บ้านซินหล่อ
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇫🇷Benjamin Dereix

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 31/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe With Terrace
แง่บวก
  • Comfort
  • Cleanness
  • Quietness
  • Staff
  • Location
  • Wifi
เชิงลบ
  • No room service

Great hotel. The room is very comfortable and the staff super helpful. It's well located with tons of delicious food around hence my 5stars for food as well. The wifi works perfectly as well. If I have just a down side it would be that there's no room service, but you can order a delivery I suppose on lazy days but that's why I put only 4 stars on the service section..

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

78 Dibuk Rd., TaladNuah, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะ เมมโมรี่ แอท ออน ออน โฮเทล
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1551 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซา บลังก้า บูติก โฮเทล ภูเก็ต
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1059 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซาวด์แกลลอรี่เฮาส์
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
16 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แบลงเก็ต โฮเทล เมืองภูเก็ต
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
467 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
นอนภูเก็ต
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
475 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กรีนลีฟ โฮสเทล
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
21 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บลู โฮสเทล
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
146 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บูกิตตา บูติค โฮเทล
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
378 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU