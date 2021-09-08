บ้านซินหล่อ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
ซินหล่อเฮาส์ ตั้งอยู่ในย่านที่น่ารักของเมืองภูเก็ต และเป็นที่พักอันเหมาะเจาะลงตัวสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการเที่ยวชมภูเก็ต จากที่นี่ แขกสามารถใช้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากเมืองที่มีชีวิตชีวานี้ ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวก โรงแรมแห่งนี้จึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย ใช้ประโยชน์จากบริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ที่โรงแรมภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกระดับท็อปคลาส เช่น ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ, บริการซักรีด, ตู้นิรภัย ห้องพักทุกห้องมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ใส่ใจเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ารู้สึกสบายที่ไม่มีใครเทียบ ทางที่พักจัดเตรียมกิจกรรมนันทนาการหลากหลายไว้ให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เพลิดเพลิน นอกจากนี้ ที่พักยังจัดเตรียมกิจกรรมนันทนาการหลากหลายไว้ให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เพลิดเพลิน สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเยี่ยมและทำเลที่ตั้งดีเยี่ยมทำให้ ซินหล่อ เฮาส์ สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณใน ภูเก็ต
78 Dibuk Rd., TaladNuah, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000