シンローハウス - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
We will refund the full amount of
-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
プーケットタウンの美しいエリアに位置するXinlorHouseは、プーケットのショッピング、ナイトライフ、観光の中心地で最高の位置にあります。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。快適で便利な宿泊施設で、全室での無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、公共エリアでのWi-Fi、ランドリーサービス、セーフティボックスを提供しています。すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。宿泊施設には数多くのレクリエーション施設があり、滞在中にやることがたくさんあります。素晴らしい設備と絶好のロケーションにより、シンローハウスはプーケットでの滞在を楽しむのに最適な拠点となっています。