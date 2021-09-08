PHUKET TEST & GO

シンローハウス - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

87レビューによる評価
更新日 March 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will refund the full amount of

-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult
スーペリアルーム 16
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
プーケットタウンの美しいエリアに位置するXinlorHouseは、プーケットのショッピング、ナイトライフ、観光の中心地で最高の位置にあります。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。快適で便利な宿泊施設で、全室での無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、公共エリアでのWi-Fi、ランドリーサービス、セーフティボックスを提供しています。すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。宿泊施設には数多くのレクリエーション施設があり、滞在中にやることがたくさんあります。素晴らしい設備と絶好のロケーションにより、シンローハウスはプーケットでの滞在を楽しむのに最適な拠点となっています。

アメニティ/機能

  • *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
  • *Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)
  • *internet TV , Netflix available
  • *Clean room daily
  • *Pick-up Service From The Airport
🇫🇷Benjamin Dereix

でレビュー 08/09/2021
に到着しました 31/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe With Terrace
ポジティブ
  • Comfort
  • Cleanness
  • Quietness
  • Staff
  • Location
  • Wifi
ネガ
  • No room service

Great hotel. The room is very comfortable and the staff super helpful. It's well located with tons of delicious food around hence my 5stars for food as well. The wifi works perfectly as well. If I have just a down side it would be that there's no room service, but you can order a delivery I suppose on lazy days but that's why I put only 4 stars on the service section..

住所/地図

78 Dibuk Rd., TaladNuah, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

