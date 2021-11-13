워라 부리 푸켓 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellations & Refund Policy
Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder :
Minimum notice required
01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/
01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/
24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/
16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date
In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
풀 액세스 룸 32m²
฿23,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어 풀뷰 룸 32m²
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room 32m²
฿16,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite Room 60m²
฿29,550 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
카론 비치에 바로 위치한 Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa는 태국 남부의 건축 스타일로 설계된 3 개의 저층 건물에 207 개의 객실을 제공합니다. 모든 객실에는 전용 발코니가 있으며 34 개의 Cabana 객실에는 자체 수영장이 있습니다. 넓은 무한 가장자리 수영장은 모든 객실에서 조경 된 정원의 훌륭한 전망을 즐길 수 있도록 리조트의 중심부에 전략적으로 위치한 영광스러운 중심을 만듭니다. 리조트는 유명한 빠통 해변에서 차로 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 지역 쇼핑 시장도 도보 거리에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa 객실을 예약하려면 여행 날짜를 선택하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.
어메니티 / 특징
- 편안한 킹 사이즈 또는 트윈 침대
- 무선 인터넷 접속
- 바다 전망, 수영장 전망, 도시 전망의 전용 발코니
- 케이블 / 위성 텔레비전
- 공기 조절
- IDD Telephone
- 욕실 (샤워기, 욕조, 세면 도구 포함)
- 수건, 목욕 가운 및 슬리퍼
- 헤어 드라이어
- 미니 바 및 냉장고
- 차 / 커피 마커
- 무료 물 2 개 바닥
- 안전 금고
- 엑스트라 베드 이용 가능
- 커넥팅 룸 이용 가능
4.2 Pool Access Room
긍정적 네거티브
I really enjoyed it there. The swimming pool was very pleasant. Very friendly staff . Breakfast was very good because there was also Thai food .
5.0 Pool Access Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Quite place
- Great pool
- Beautiful long beach
Great place to stay. Friendly stuff that helps you with everything you need, esp. Mrs. June. Fast response time with bookings, and providing all documents/information you need to get through those special traveling times. The driver knows how to drive and picks you up punctually - no heart attack feeling like most other van or taxis drivers. Definitely a hotel that I can recommend, as well as using as a future entry point to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Pool View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 친절한 직원
- 놀라운 음식
- 해변 근처
- 간편한 체크인
- 원활한 의사 소통
- 가격 대비 가치
- 거대한 수영장.
- 좋은 인터넷
- 스쿠터 대여
- 굉장한 경험
Woraburi Resort에서의 숙박은 훌륭했습니다! 내 유일한 후회는 내가 호텔에 더 이상 머물지 않았다는 것입니다!
4.8 Superior Pool View Room
긍정적
- 훌륭한 수영장, 해변과 가까움, 친절한 직원!
Woraburi는 5인 가족에게 훌륭한 선택이었습니다. 아이들은 수영장과 해변이 가까워서 좋아합니다. 호텔의 커넥팅 룸은 우리 가족에게 정말 좋으며 욕조를 좋아합니다. 좋은 가격에 이보다 좋을 순 없다!