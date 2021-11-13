워라 부리 푸켓 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 워라 부리 푸켓 리조트 & 스파 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 워라 부리 푸켓 리조트 & 스파 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder :

Minimum notice required 01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/ 01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/ 24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/ 16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund