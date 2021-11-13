PHUKET TEST & GO

Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa , und Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellations & Refund Policy

Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder :

Minimum notice required 01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/ 01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/ 24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/ 16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Zimmer mit Zugang zum Pool 32
฿23,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Zimmer mit Poolblick 32
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room 32
฿16,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite Room 60
฿29,550 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Das direkt am Karon Beach gelegene Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa bietet 207 Zimmer in drei Flachbauten im architektonischen Stil Südthailands. Alle Zimmer sind mit eigenem Balkon gesegnet, während 34 Cabana-Zimmer einen eigenen Zugang zum Pool haben. Ein großer Infinity-Pool bildet ein herrliches Herzstück, das strategisch im Herzen des Resorts liegt, sodass alle Zimmer einen erstklassigen Blick auf den angelegten Garten haben. Das Resort liegt eine 5-minütige Fahrt vom berühmten Strand Patong entfernt. Ein lokaler Einkaufsmarkt ist ebenfalls bequem zu Fuß erreichbar. Um Ihre Reservierung im Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa vorzunehmen, verwenden Sie bitte unser sicheres Online-Buchungsformular.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Komfortables Kingsize- oder Twin-Bett
  • W-LAN
  • Privater Balkon mit Meerblick, Poolblick und Stadtblick
  • Kabel-/Satellitenfernsehen
  • Klimaanlage
  • IDD Telephone
  • Badezimmer (mit Dusche, Badewanne und Pflegeprodukten)
  • Handtücher, Bademantel und Slipper
  • Haartrockner
  • Minibar und Kühlschrank
  • Tee-/Kaffeemarker
  • Zwei Böden mit kostenlosem Wasser
  • Schließfach
  • Zustellbett verfügbar
  • Zimmer mit Verbindungstür verfügbar
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 4 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
3
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇦🇹Grafendorfer Gerhard

Bewertet am 13/11/2021
Angekommen um 31/10/2021
4.2 Pool Access Room
Positiv     
  • pool
Negative
  • Wenig Leute

I really enjoyed it there. The swimming pool was very pleasant. Very friendly staff . Breakfast was very good because there was also Thai food .

🇩🇪Nico Buehrig

Bewertet am 25/10/2021
Angekommen um 02/10/2021
5.0 Pool Access Room
Positiv     
  • Quite place
  • Great pool
  • Beautiful long beach
Negative
  • None

Great place to stay. Friendly stuff that helps you with everything you need, esp. Mrs. June. Fast response time with bookings, and providing all documents/information you need to get through those special traveling times. The driver knows how to drive and picks you up punctually - no heart attack feeling like most other van or taxis drivers. Definitely a hotel that I can recommend, as well as using as a future entry point to Thailand.

🇬🇧Michael Joseph Davison

Bewertet am 05/08/2021
Angekommen um 16/07/2021
5.0 Superior Pool View Room
Positiv     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Tolles Essen
  • In Strandnähe
  • Einfaches Einchecken
  • Gute Kommunikation
  • Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis
  • Riesiges Schwimmbad.
  • Gutes Internet
  • Rollerverleih
  • Tolle Erfahrung
Negative
  • Keine Negative!

Mein Aufenthalt im Woraburi Resort war wunderbar! Ich bedaure nur, dass ich nicht länger im Hotel geblieben bin!

🇺🇸Jill Moua

Bewertet am 02/08/2021
Angekommen um 01/08/2021
4.8 Superior Pool View Room
Positiv     
  • Toller Pool, nahe am Strand, freundliches Personal!

Woraburi war eine großartige Option für unsere fünfköpfige Familie. Die Kinder lieben den Pool und die Nähe zum Strand. Das Verbindungszimmer im Hotel ist wirklich toll für unsere Familie und wir lieben die Badewanne. Besser kann man das zu einem super Preis nicht bekommen!

Adresse / Karte

198,200 Karon Beach, Patak Road, Muang District, Phuket, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

