PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa Samira - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Updated on February 23, 2022
Villa Samira - Image 0
Villa Samira - Image 1
Villa Samira - Image 2
Villa Samira - Image 3
Villa Samira - Image 4
Villa Samira - Image 5
+32 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With spectacular ocean views, Villa Samira is a six-bedroom hillside haven in a secured estate near Kamala Beach ideal for families or groups. Step through its magical entrance arch and find a 17m pool and jacuzzi, sumptuous indoor and outdoor lounging areas, a media room with projector screen, games room with a pool table, spa room and a modern kitchen and dining room. A team of full-time staff, including a chef, offers friendly, five-star service while many island delights including yacht trips, golf and soft-sand beaches are close at hand. Perfect for a relaxing tropical holiday or a special event.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Villa Samira, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Villa Samira
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Paresa Resort Phuket
8.8
rating with
671 reviews
From ฿-1
The Naka Phuket Villa
8.5
rating with
1865 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay
8.6
rating with
1413 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort
8.1
rating with
873 reviews
From ฿-1
The Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
rating with
3640 reviews
From ฿-1
At Kamala Hotel
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
The Palms Kamala
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU