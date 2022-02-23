PHUKET TEST & GO

ヴィラサミラ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新日 February 23, 2022
Villa Samira - Image 0
Villa Samira - Image 1
Villa Samira - Image 2
Villa Samira - Image 3
Villa Samira - Image 4
Villa Samira - Image 5
+32 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

壮大な海の景色を望むVillaSamiraは、家族やグループに理想的なカマラビーチ近くの安全な敷地内にある6ベッドルームの丘の中腹の避難所です。その魔法の入り口のアーチを通り抜けると、17mのプールとジャグジー、豪華な屋内と屋外のラウンジエリア、プロジェクタースクリーンのあるメディアルーム、ビリヤード台のあるゲームルーム、スパルーム、モダンなキッチンとダイニングルームがあります。シェフを含むフルタイムのスタッフのチームがフレンドリーな5つ星のサービスを提供し、ヨット旅行、ゴルフ、柔らかい砂のビーチなど、多くの島の楽しみがすぐ近くにあります。リラックスした熱帯の休日や特別なイベントに最適です。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ヴィラサミラゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ヴィラサミラ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

パートナーホテル

ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

パレサリゾートプーケット
8.8
との評価
671 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナカプーケットヴィラ
8.5
との評価
1865 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウィンダムグランドプーケットカリムベイ
8.6
との評価
1413 レビュー
から ฿-1
ハイアットリージェンシープーケットリゾート
8.1
との評価
873 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペラリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
86 レビュー
から ฿-1
ケープシエナグルメホテル＆ヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
3640 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラホテルにて
8.9
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
パームズカマラ
8.5
との評価
239 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU