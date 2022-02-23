ヴィラサミラ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

壮大な海の景色を望むVillaSamiraは、家族やグループに理想的なカマラビーチ近くの安全な敷地内にある6ベッドルームの丘の中腹の避難所です。その魔法の入り口のアーチを通り抜けると、17mのプールとジャグジー、豪華な屋内と屋外のラウンジエリア、プロジェクタースクリーンのあるメディアルーム、ビリヤード台のあるゲームルーム、スパルーム、モダンなキッチンとダイニングルームがあります。シェフを含むフルタイムのスタッフのチームがフレンドリーな5つ星のサービスを提供し、ヨット旅行、ゴルフ、柔らかい砂のビーチなど、多くの島の楽しみがすぐ近くにあります。リラックスした熱帯の休日や特別なイベントに最適です。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい ヴィラサミラゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す ヴィラサミラ すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。