メロディープーケットホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 27最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にメロディープーケットホテル 直接連絡し、 メロディープーケットホテルが直接支払いを回収します。
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation is free any time before check-in time, No Show , the first night charge
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
インディデラックスルームのみ 26m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 屋外施設
- 子供のための小額の料金
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジャズプールアクセスルームのみ 28m²
฿18,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
メロディープーケットホテルは、プーケットとその周辺を体験するのに最適な場所です。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてのものに簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。メロディープーケットホテルはまた、プーケットでの滞在を豊かにするための多くの施設を提供しています。ホテルでは、24時間対応のルームサービス、全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間対応のセキュリティ、毎日のハウスキーピング、タクシーサービスを提供しており、お客様に最高の快適さをお届けします。さらに、すべての客室にはさまざまな快適さが備わっています。多くの客室には、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、インターネットアクセス（無料）、禁煙ルーム、エアコン、目覚めサービスが備わっており、最も目の肥えたゲストを満足させることができます。ホテルでは、ヨガルーム、屋外プール、スパ、マッサージ、プール（子供用）などのレクリエーション施設の完全なリストを利用できます。メロディープーケットホテルは、プーケットの質の高いホテル宿泊施設のワンストップ先です。
アメニティ/機能
- Room Package price are not included breakfast
- ホテルでは朝食セットを客室料金180で提供しています。-THB/お一人様。 1日前までにご予約ください。
- ホテルの空港送迎料金は800バーツ/車/ウェイ。前払いが必要です。
- スイミングプール
- 薄型テレビ
- ケーブルチャンネル
- 電話
- テレビ
- 消火器
- 敷地外のCCTV
- 共用エリアのCCTV
- 煙探知器
- 24時間セキュリティ
- セーフティボックス
- 無料駐車場
- 24時間対応のフロントデスク
- 紅茶/コーヒーメーカー
メロディープーケットホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.8 Indy Deluxe Room Only
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Location, bed quality, in walking distance to restaurants, coffee, bike rental, very helpful staff
- Wifi strong, but have to login every morning again or when coming to hotel
Absolutely recommendable, it's not directly at the beach which is good as the beach areas after covid are dead. Beach is to reach within 8 min walking.
4.7 Indy Deluxe Room Only
ポジティブ
- Nice, clean place.
- Friendly, helpful service.
I definitely recommend this place, and would stay at this place again in heartbeat. The hotel was very friendly and helpful with everything, including all of the paperwork steps for the ASQ. It is a good location, near the shore, be just far away enough to be out of any party life.
3.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfy sofa
- Great price
- Easy access to convenience shops
This place was perfect for what I needed. I chose it because of the good price and that it’s near Kata beach (3 min by motorbike). I was not disappointed. I had to learn where to find food but there are plenty of options within walking distance as well as ordering on grab. The room service was tops as well. Always a clean and relaxing room to come back to after the day out.
4.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
ポジティブ
- 快適で広々としたお部屋
- とてもフレンドリーなスタッフ
- 絶好のロケーション
- 素敵なプールとトレーニングエリア
私はメロディーに滞在するのが大好きでした！スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切で、部屋は広々として快適です。プールエリアは素晴らしく、素敵な小さなトレーニングルームがあります！それは素晴らしい場所にあり、レストラン、セブンイレブン、新鮮な市場、カタとカロンビーチに近いです。
5.0 Indy Deluxe Room Only
ポジティブ ネガ
私は素敵な滞在ができ、よく世話をされました。オーナーとスタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切で協力的です。どうもありがとうございました。