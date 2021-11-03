L'hôtel Melody Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Comfy sofa

Great price

Easy access to convenience shops

No breakfast

This place was perfect for what I needed. I chose it because of the good price and that it’s near Kata beach (3 min by motorbike). I was not disappointed. I had to learn where to find food but there are plenty of options within walking distance as well as ordering on grab. The room service was tops as well. Always a clean and relaxing room to come back to after the day out.