L'hôtel Melody Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 27 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec L'hôtel Melody Phuket de manière prioritaire, et L'hôtel Melody Phuket percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation is free any time before check-in time, No Show , the first night charge
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de Luxe Indy Uniquement 26m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Installations extérieures
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Jazz Accès Piscine Uniquement 28m²
฿18,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Fitness autorisé
- Internet - Wifi
- Installations extérieures
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Le Melody Phuket Hotel est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Phuket et ses environs. De là, les clients peuvent profiter d'un accès facile à tout ce que la ville animée a à offrir. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Le Melody Phuket Hotel propose également de nombreuses installations pour enrichir votre séjour à Phuket. L'hôtel propose un service de chambre 24h/24, WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, sécurité 24h/24, ménage quotidien, service de taxi afin d'assurer un confort optimal à ses clients. De plus, toutes les chambres offrent une variété de conforts. De nombreuses chambres disposent même d'une télévision à écran LCD/plasma, d'un accès Internet - sans fil (gratuit), de chambres non-fumeurs, de la climatisation, d'un service de réveil pour satisfaire les clients les plus exigeants. La liste complète des équipements de loisirs est disponible à l'hôtel, y compris salle de yoga, piscine extérieure, spa, massage, piscine (enfants). Le Melody Phuket Hotel est votre destination unique pour un hébergement hôtelier de qualité à Phuket.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Room Package price are not included breakfast
- L'hôtel propose un petit-déjeuner dans la chambre au prix de 180.-THB/par personne. Réservez 1 jour à l'avance.
- Le transfert de l'hôtel à l'aéroport coûte 800.-THB/voiture/voie. Prépaiement nécessaire.
- Piscine
- TV à écran plat
- Chaînes câblées
- Téléphone
- Télévision
- Extincteurs
- CCTV à l'extérieur de la propriété
- Vidéosurveillance dans les parties communes
- Avertisseurs de fumée
- Sécurité 24h/24
- Coffre-fort
- Parking gratuit
- Réception ouverte 24h/24
- Théière/cafetière
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de L'hôtel Melody Phuket
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.8 Indy Deluxe Room Only
Positifs
Négatifs
- Location, bed quality, in walking distance to restaurants, coffee, bike rental, very helpful staff
- Wifi strong, but have to login every morning again or when coming to hotel
Absolutely recommendable, it's not directly at the beach which is good as the beach areas after covid are dead. Beach is to reach within 8 min walking.
4.7 Indy Deluxe Room Only
Positifs
- Nice, clean place.
- Friendly, helpful service.
I definitely recommend this place, and would stay at this place again in heartbeat. The hotel was very friendly and helpful with everything, including all of the paperwork steps for the ASQ. It is a good location, near the shore, be just far away enough to be out of any party life.
3.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfy sofa
- Great price
- Easy access to convenience shops
This place was perfect for what I needed. I chose it because of the good price and that it’s near Kata beach (3 min by motorbike). I was not disappointed. I had to learn where to find food but there are plenty of options within walking distance as well as ordering on grab. The room service was tops as well. Always a clean and relaxing room to come back to after the day out.
4.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
Positifs
- Chambre confortable et spacieuse
- Personnel très sympathique
- Super endroit
- Belle piscine et espace de remise en forme
J'ai adoré séjourner au Melody ! Le personnel est très sympathique et serviable, la chambre est spacieuse et confortable. La piscine est fabuleuse et il y a une petite salle de gym qui est bien ! C'est dans un excellent emplacement, à proximité des restaurants, 7-eleven, des marchés de produits frais, de la plage de Kata et de Karon.
5.0 Indy Deluxe Room Only
Positifs Négatifs
J'ai passé un agréable séjour et j'ai été bien soigné. Le propriétaire et le personnel sont très sympathiques, serviables et serviables. Merci beaucoup.
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité