더 멜로디 푸켓 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 27 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 더 멜로디 푸켓 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 더 멜로디 푸켓 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation is free any time before check-in time, No Show , the first night charge
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
인디 디럭스룸 전용 26m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
재즈 풀 액세스 룸 전용 28m²
฿18,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 피트니스 허용
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
멜로디 푸켓 호텔은 푸켓과 그 주변 환경을 경험하기에 완벽한 장소입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 멜로디 푸켓 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 호텔의 편의시설 중에는 24시간 룸서비스, Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스 등이 있습니다. 또한 모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷(무료), 금연 객실, 에어컨, 모닝콜 서비스 등을 제공합니다. 요가실, 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지, 어린이 수영장 등을 포함하여 완벽한 여가시설이 구비되어 있는 호텔입니다. 멜로디 푸켓 호텔은 푸켓의 고급 호텔 숙박 시설을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Room Package price are not included breakfast
- 호텔은 객실 비용 180.-THB/ 1인당 조식 세트를 제공합니다. 1일 전에 예약하십시오.
- 호텔 공항 교통편 비용은 800입니다.-THB/자동차/편도. 선불이 필요합니다.
- 수영장
- 평면 스크린 TV
- 케이블 채널
- 전화
- 텔레비전
- 소화기
- 건물 외부 CCTV
- 공용 구역의 CCTV
- 화재 경보기
- 24시간 보안
- 안전 상자
- 무료 주차장
- 24시간 프런트 데스크
- 차/커피 메이커
더 멜로디 푸켓 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 더 멜로디 푸켓 호텔모든 리뷰보기
4.8 Indy Deluxe Room Only
긍정적
네거티브
- Location, bed quality, in walking distance to restaurants, coffee, bike rental, very helpful staff
- Wifi strong, but have to login every morning again or when coming to hotel
Absolutely recommendable, it's not directly at the beach which is good as the beach areas after covid are dead. Beach is to reach within 8 min walking.
4.7 Indy Deluxe Room Only
긍정적
- Nice, clean place.
- Friendly, helpful service.
I definitely recommend this place, and would stay at this place again in heartbeat. The hotel was very friendly and helpful with everything, including all of the paperwork steps for the ASQ. It is a good location, near the shore, be just far away enough to be out of any party life.
3.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
긍정적
네거티브
- Comfy sofa
- Great price
- Easy access to convenience shops
This place was perfect for what I needed. I chose it because of the good price and that it’s near Kata beach (3 min by motorbike). I was not disappointed. I had to learn where to find food but there are plenty of options within walking distance as well as ordering on grab. The room service was tops as well. Always a clean and relaxing room to come back to after the day out.
4.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
긍정적
- 편안하고 넓은 객실
- 매우 친절한 직원
- 훌륭한 위치
- 멋진 수영장과 운동 공간
나는 멜로디에 머무르는 것을 좋아했습니다! 직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이 됩니다. 방은 넓고 편안합니다. 수영장 지역은 훌륭하고 좋은 작은 운동실이 있습니다! 레스토랑, 세븐일레븐, 신선한 시장, 카타 및 카론 해변과 가까운 훌륭한 위치에 있습니다.
5.0 Indy Deluxe Room Only
긍정적 네거티브
나는 사랑스러운 숙박을했고 잘 돌 보았습니다. 소유자와 직원은 매우 친절하고 도움이되며 지원합니다. 정말 감사합니다.