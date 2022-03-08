Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

Tharawalai Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Ideal for fun and relaxation, Tharawalai Resort is located in the Rawai area of Phuket. Set 19.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Tharawalai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Tharawalai Resort your home away from home.

