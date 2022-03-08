PHUKET TEST & GO

塔拉瓦莱度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
4.6
通过
2条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Tharawalai Resort - Image 0
Tharawalai Resort - Image 1
Tharawalai Resort - Image 2
Tharawalai Resort - Image 3
Tharawalai Resort - Image 4
Tharawalai Resort - Image 5
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tharawalai Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

塔拉瓦莱度假村位于普吉岛的拉威地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。这家 4 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 19.3 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。塔拉瓦莱度假村提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到液晶电视/等离子电视、互联网接入（无线）、禁烟房、空调、叫醒服务。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如健身中心、桑拿、室外游泳池、按摩、日光浴室。当您在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，让塔拉瓦莱度假村成为您的家外之家。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是塔拉瓦莱度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 塔拉瓦莱度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

2/88 Soi Saiyuan18 (Soi LuckyLek), Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

