Sugar Marina Resort-Surf-Kata Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Sugar Marina Resort-Surf-Kata Beach is the perfect choice for travelers who want to experience the best of Phuket. The hotel is one of the top surf beaches in Phuket, providing an awesome surf experience which begins at the resort entrance with the highest water wall in town and a huge surfboard display that you simply can’t miss. Sugar Marina Resort-Surf-Kata Beach offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this property, guests will enjoy taking a dip in the unique swimming pool that lights up at night with a cool compass design, a surfer’s best friend for forecasting swell. On-site facilities including the Wave Restaurant are designed in the industrial style. Guests can choose from 75 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total harmony while featuring cool surf photos, surf artwork and a real surf board. This cool surf theme can be enjoyed by everyone who has a passion for beach vacations and great design. Sugar Marina Resort-Surf-Kata Beach is the perfect base from which to enjoy your surf experience Phuket.