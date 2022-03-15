Sino Inn Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located in the lovely area of Phuket Town, Sino Inn Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, restaurants, sightseeing hub of Phuket. Situated only 3. Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Thye Guan Tong Shrine, Mae Ya Nang Shrine, Thai Fellowship Church Phuket within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Sino Inn Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide complimentary instant coffee, locker, mirror, slippers, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Sino Inn Hotel.