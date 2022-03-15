PHUKET TEST & GO

信和客栈 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
992条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

信和酒店位于普吉镇美丽的地区，在普吉岛的购物、餐饮、观光中心享有制高点。酒店距市中心仅 3. 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。由于靠近该市的主要景点，如泰关通神社, 湄亚南神社, 普吉泰国团契教堂，这家酒店的住客会非常喜欢它的位置。信和宾馆为酒店客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供免费速溶咖啡、储物柜、镜子、拖鞋、沙发，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店的水疗中心是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。在信和客栈享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

如果您是信和客栈的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 信和客栈
地址/地图

25/54 Maeluan Rd., Talad Nue, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

