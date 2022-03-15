시노 인 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
푸켓 타운의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 시노 인 호텔은 푸켓의 쇼핑, 레스토랑, 관광 중심지에 있습니다. 시내 중심에서 단 3km 거리에 있어 시내 명소와 액티비티를 즐기기에 좋습니다. Tye Guan Tong Shrine, Mae Ya Nang Shrine, 타이 펠로우십 처치 푸켓에 근접하고 친환경 호텔에서 특별한 편안함을 맛보실 수 있습니다. 시노 인 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 또한 모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 무료 인스턴트 커피, 사물함, 거울, 슬리퍼, 소파 등을 제공합니다. 호텔의 스파는 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀고 긴장을 풀기에 이상적인 장소입니다. 시노 인 호텔에서 비교할 수 없는 서비스와 진정으로 권위 있는 주소를 즐기십시오.