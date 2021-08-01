PHUKET TEST & GO

The Par Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
96 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin 50
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Bed 50
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, The Par Phuket Hotel is the perfect choice. The hotel lies 2. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Also within easy reach are Phuket Country Club, Wat Ketho Phuket, Bang Wad Reservoir. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Par Phuket Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the The Par Phuket Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Score
3.6/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Harald Huber

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 09/07/2021
3.6 Deluxe Twin
Positives     
  • calm and clean
  • nice pool
  • very pleasant massages
Negatives
  • everything appropriate for the price
  • no complaints

I dared, followed the sandbox model and ended up at The Par Phuket. I received a very friendly welcome and all services were perfectly fine. The Covid tests (in the Central) were uncomfortable but quickly over, I can recommend the hotel

Address / Map

91/155 Moo 7 Vichitsongkram Rd Tambol Kathu,, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

