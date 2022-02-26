Phuketa Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuketa Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
387 reviews
Updated on February 26, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Opened in 2007, this sleek and stylish boutique hotel is close to both Phuket Town and the famous beaches of this popular island. The 57 well-appointed rooms are elegant and extremely hip with all unique and modern furniture and tasteful art. The resort layout of the Phuketa Hotel gives guests plenty of space to relax and fully enjoy themselves. Be sure to take a look at the variety of packages provided at great rates. They offer relaxing, golf, adventure, and paradise packages for you to choose from. The hotel is conveniently located next to the Rajabhat Phuket University, 10 minutes from town, and a half an hour from the airport. If you are looking for a smart hotel with fashion, the Phuketa Hotel is a great choice in Phuket.

Address / Map

24/5 Moo 6, Thepkasattri Road,, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

