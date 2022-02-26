Phuketa Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Opened in 2007, this sleek and stylish boutique hotel is close to both Phuket Town and the famous beaches of this popular island. The 57 well-appointed rooms are elegant and extremely hip with all unique and modern furniture and tasteful art. The resort layout of the Phuketa Hotel gives guests plenty of space to relax and fully enjoy themselves. Be sure to take a look at the variety of packages provided at great rates. They offer relaxing, golf, adventure, and paradise packages for you to choose from. The hotel is conveniently located next to the Rajabhat Phuket University, 10 minutes from town, and a half an hour from the airport. If you are looking for a smart hotel with fashion, the Phuketa Hotel is a great choice in Phuket.