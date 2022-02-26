Phuketa 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
2007 년에 문을 연이 세련되고 세련된 부티크 호텔은 푸켓 타운과이 인기있는 섬의 유명한 해변에서 가깝습니다. 57 개의 잘 꾸며진 객실은 독특하고 현대적인 가구와 세련된 예술품으로 우아하고 매우 트렌디합니다. Phuketa Hotel의 리조트 레이아웃은 손님들에게 휴식을 취하고 충분히 즐길 수있는 충분한 공간을 제공합니다. 저렴한 가격으로 제공되는 다양한 패키지를 확인하십시오. 그들은 당신이 선택할 수있는 휴식, 골프, 모험 및 낙원 패키지를 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 Rajabhat Phuket University 옆에 편리하게 위치해 있으며 시내에서 10 분, 공항에서 30 분 거리에 있습니다. 패션이있는 스마트 한 호텔을 찾고 있다면 Phuketa Hotel은 푸켓에서 훌륭한 선택이 될 것입니다.