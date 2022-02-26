PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉亚酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
387条评论进行评分
更新于 February 26, 2022
Phuketa Hotel - Image 0
Phuketa Hotel - Image 1
Phuketa Hotel - Image 2
Phuketa Hotel - Image 3
Phuketa Hotel - Image 4
Phuketa Hotel - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家时尚时尚的精品酒店于 2007 年开业，靠近普吉镇和这个受欢迎的岛屿的著名海滩。 57 间设备齐全的客房优雅而时尚，配备所有独特的现代家具和雅致的艺术品。普吉亚酒店的度假村布局为客人提供了充足的空间来放松和充分享受。请务必查看以优惠价格提供的各种套餐。他们提供休闲、高尔夫、冒险和天堂套餐供您选择。酒店交通便利，毗邻 Rajabhat 普吉大学，距镇上 10 分钟路程，距机场半小时路程。如果您正在寻找时尚的智能酒店，普吉亚酒店是普吉岛的绝佳选择。

地址/地图

24/5 Moo 6, Thepkasattri Road,, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

