Park 38 Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Park 38 Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Park 38 Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, and Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed here. The property features 113 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa, and towels. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool and pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Park 38 Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

