公园38酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Park 38 Hotel酒店位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。
公园 38 酒店提供众多设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、公共区域无线网络连接等一流设施供您选择。
酒店拥有 113 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括衣架、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、沙发和毛巾。酒店提供一流的设施，包括室外游泳池和游泳池（儿童），让您在城市度过充满活力的一天后放松身心。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Park 38 Hotel 成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的理想基地。