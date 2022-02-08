PHUKET TEST & GO

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
оценка с
393
Обновление February 8, 2022
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+24 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) в приоритетном порядке, и Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Located in the Phuket Airport area, Panphuree Residence is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Situated only 30 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Panphuree Residence offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 93 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Panphuree Residence.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Naiyang 13/1, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Отели-партнеры

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Пхукет Аэропорт Отель
8.4
рейтинг с
556 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
рейтинг с
362 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Найянг Парк Резорт
9.1
рейтинг с
11 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dewa Phuket (Пляжный курорт, виллы и люксы)
8.5
рейтинг с
2441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Май-Кхао, Пхукет
8.4
рейтинг с
800 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пенсири Хаус
8.3
рейтинг с
604 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Поэтому отели Пхукета
8.5
рейтинг с
431 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU