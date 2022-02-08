PHUKET TEST & GO

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
คะแนนจาก
393
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+24 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Located in the Phuket Airport area, Panphuree Residence is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Situated only 30 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Panphuree Residence offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 93 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Panphuree Residence.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Naiyang 13/1, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
556 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต เพลส
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
362 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดวา ภูเก็ต (บีชรีสอร์ท วิลล่า แอนด์ สวีท)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สแปลช บีช รีสอร์ท ไม้ขาว ภูเก็ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
800 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเพ็ญศิริ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
604 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
431 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU