Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

393 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Located in the Phuket Airport area, Panphuree Residence is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Situated only 30 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Panphuree Residence offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 93 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Panphuree Residence.

주소 /지도

Naiyang 13/1, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

