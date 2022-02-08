PHUKET TEST & GO

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
waardering met
393 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
SNELLE REACTIE

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified) zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Located in the Phuket Airport area, Panphuree Residence is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Situated only 30 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Panphuree Residence offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 93 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Panphuree Residence.

Adres / kaart

Naiyang 13/1, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

