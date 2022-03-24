Mandarava Resort and Spa Karon Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Mandarava Resort and Spa Karon Beach is nestled in the heart of Karon and offers guests a chance to enjoy this ideal location to explore Phuket. This hotel is a convenient place for guest to stay with easy access to the popular Patong Beach and many other tourist attractions. All rooms are built in separated villas, decorated in a modern contemporary style to showcase the tropical beauty. The villas are situated on a peaceful hill overlooking the magnificent Karon Beach. The hotel offers fantastic facilities and services which include shuttle service, Wi-Fi internet access, large swimming pools, indulgent spa facilities, and lush tropical garden to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Guest can enjoy dining at Chom Talay restaurant which offers a variety of authentic home cooked menu as well as room services and breathtaking views of the ocean. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Mandarava Resort and Spa Karon Beach the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.