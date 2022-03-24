Mandarava Resort and Spa Karon Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Mandarava Resort and Spa Karon Beach 坐落在卡伦的中心地带，让客人有机会享受这个探索普吉岛的理想地点。这家酒店是客人住宿的便利地点，可轻松前往受欢迎的芭东海滩和许多其他旅游景点。所有客房均建在独立别墅内，以现代现代风格装饰，展现热带美景。别墅坐落在宁静的山丘上，俯瞰壮丽的卡伦海滩。酒店提供一流的设施和服务，包括班车服务、Wi-Fi 网络连接、大型游泳池、令人放松的水疗设施和郁郁葱葱的热带花园，让您在城市忙碌了一天后放松身心。客人可以在 Chom Talay 餐厅用餐，该餐厅提供各种正宗的家常菜肴以及客房服务并享有壮丽的海景。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使卡伦海滩曼达拉瓦度假村和水疗中心成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。